Dublin ice-cream shop offering a 99 for just 99c this week

Cafollas on the pier in Dún Laoghaire is offering a 99 cone for just 99 cent this Thursday

An ice-cream shop in Dún Laoghaire is offering the classic 99 cone for exactly what it says on the tin - 99 cent.

Cafollas On the Pier is offering the classic summer staple for just 99c as the start of summer weather begins.

The offer, only available on Thursday, follows the success of last year when the ice-cream chain ran the 99c deal in their Bray store in Co Wicklow.

Paolo Cafolla, owner of Carfollas On the Pier, said it was “such a huge success in Bray we are doing it again”.

“The most popular option in Bray was a 99 with sprinkles, so let’s see what comes out on top in Dún Laoghaire.”

The popular ice-cream truck on the pier serves a selection of ice-creams, toppings and waffles, as well as coffees.

The soft-serve ice-cream cone with a flake will only be available for 99c on Thursday from 12pm until 6pm.

People who wish to avail of the offer must show the team that they follow @CafollasIceCream on social media to redeem the offer.