Dublin 'has problem with public order offences', says Varadkar as US tourist suffers serious eye and head injuries in attack

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Dublin "has a problem with public order offences" in the wake of a serious assault on a US tourist last night.

The man (57) suffered serious eye and head injuries following the violent and unprovoked attack in the city centre last night.

He was punched and kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground by three youths near Talbot Street.

Gardaí believe the three attackers were part of a wider group and sources said that, while no arrests have yet been made, "good progress" is being made in identifying those involved.

The man remains in a serious but stable condition in Beaumont Hospital where he is continuing to receive treatment in the intensive care unit.

Independent.ie understands that this includes serious eye and head injuries with doctors continuing to assess any potential long term brain damage.

Sources have said the man was “completely innocent” and was set upon by a number of assailants in a shocking attack.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One News, Mr Varadkar said: “I'm somebody who is from Dublin and lived in Dublin all my life. But like any city, it has a problem with public order offences and violence happens.

“It's never acceptable. I certainly want to pass on my best wishes to the American gentleman who has been injured, hope he makes a speedy recovery."

Yesterday, Mr Varadkar met with a Ukrainian actor who was assaulted after performing at the Abbey Theatre in the capital, he said he “really just wanted to express to him my sorrow of what he had to experience as a visitor to our city.”

He added: “But of course, people live in our city have to experience this as well from time to time and it's never acceptable.

“There is a strong response from government, both in terms of stiffer penalties, and also in terms of increasing garda resources and court resources.”

Mr Varadkar said the number of gardaí has “gone up and down” in the last few years but pointed to the opening of new garda stations in the city centre, including on O’Connell Street.

"The effort this year is to recruit an additional thousand guards and we're confident we will see an overall net increase in the number of guards this year, even when you take account of retirements, resignations but, again, an area that is hard to recruit in at a time of full employment – that's happening across the board – but we really want to encourage people to respond to the recruitment campaign.

"We want to get those garda numbers up and particularly have an increased visible presence on the streets.”

The US tourist is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised a “tough and firm response” to the violent attack on the tourist within metres of Store Street garda station in Dublin city centre.

Ms McEntee said the “brutal attack” near the station “must be condemned in the strongest terms” and said there can be “no excuse for such violence and intimidation”.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets. I urge any witnesses to last night’s assault to contact An Garda Síochána at Store Street or on the Garda Confidential Line,” she added.

Ms McEntee, who has been Justice Minister for three years, said people must have confidence that they can safely walk the streets of our capital.

She said she is in regular contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue of garda visibility. Ms McEntee said the best way of making the streets safer is having more gardaí on patrol.

“We recently opened the new station in O’Connell Street, and there have been around 420 proactive foot and bike patrols mounted from the station since it opened,” she said.

“We are piloting our local Community Safety Partnerships in the area and the North Inner City Community Safety Partnership will soon publish its Community Safety Plan. We have also recently introduced community safety wardens in the area,” she added.

Ms McEntee was last weekend criticised by Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea for her lack of focus on addressing street crime and anti-social behaviour in cities.

“The public want her to focus more on delivering safe streets than on playing to the woke gallery. Every minute spent pushing a flawed hate bill or allowing gardaí who pursue criminals to be investigated is a minute wasted,” Mr O’Dea said.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the Government’s response to addressing crime in Norther Inner City Dublin has been “pathetic”.

“It was only last Tuesday in the Dail, I asked the Justice Minister Helen McEntee what she was doing to make the city centre safer. Her response was to point to a community safety partnership plan that has been discussed for two years, and not put a single extra Garda on the street,” he said.

Mr Gannon said there are almost weekly “vicious assaults” in the city and there is an increasing “sense of lawlessness” in the capital.

“Fine Gael hold the justice ministry, it’s a cruel joke that they refer to themselves as a party of law and order while the city is in the condition that it is.

There are deep rooted problems in this city, but in the first instance the State needs to get control of the situation in the city centre of Dublin.

Mr Gannon was also critical of the North Inner City Task Force which was until recently chaired by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe’s political donor Michael Stone who resigned over undeclared support he gave the Fine Gael politician

“The Task Force spent €34 million to date and has achieved nothing of substance. The Justice minister should be hauling the Garda commissioner and the chief Executive of DCC to her offices, all have proven themselves to be absolutely useless to providing a city that is safe for the people of Dublin,” Mr Gannon said.

Fianna Fáil senator Mary Fitzpatrick called the attack on a visitor to the city as “appalling, really upsetting and totally unacceptable”.

Ms Fitzpatrick said she hopes the victim makes a full and speedy recovery and said the “assailants need to be prosecuted and removed from the streets”.

“Gardaí need to use the extensive CCTV in the area and I appeal to the public to help Gardaí with any used information,” she added.

Independent councillor Nial Ring said the attack “has appalled everyone in the area”.

“The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest garda station in the country makes it even more disturbing. Again and again, local public representatives have pointed to the lack of garda resources in the area,” Mr Ring said, adding that more gardaí are needed to prevent such incidents.

"We should not have to wait for incidents like this to have the issue highlighted again. The Minister for Justice has to stop paying lip service to the north inner city with the creation of diversions such as the Community Safety Partnership which has its place but I would call on the minister to visit the area and actually listen to what the people of the area, the local representatives of the area and the gardaí in the area demand – more gardaí on the streets and on the beat, preventing incidents like this.”

“Of course, we hope that the victim of this mindless crime makes a full recovery, and he is in our prayers,” he added.

Fine Gael Dublin city councillor Ray McAdam describe the unprovoked assault as “utterly appalling”.

Mr McAdam said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the man and his family at this time.

“I hope he pulls through and makes a full recovery,” he said.

“It is absolutely sickening and reiterates the importance of visible gardaí on the street.”

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Dublin said it cannot comment on individual cases as US citizens are protected by the Privacy Act of 1974, meaning information cannot be passed on without the person’s written consent.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

