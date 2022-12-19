Dublin group to swim for 24 hours in aid of Pieta House

A Dublin swimming club is taking to the water for 24 hours in aid of Pieta House this Christmas.

ESB Swimming Club will be running the charity event for over 100 swimmers to complete the longest distance possible within the timeframe.

It will take place in Sportsco in Ringsend from midday on December 23 until midday on Christmas Eve.

Head coach Rory McGlynn said: “It’s all in aid of Pieta House. It’s for team bonding, we’re competitive swimmers but we’re also doing something extracurricular.

“Coming out of Covid, there were several tragic events around the swimming community. A couple of young swimmers have taken their lives in the past 12 months.

“Some of our members are friends with them. There’s been a huge increase in teenagers self-harming unfortunately, so we thought Pieta House was the best charity to do this for.

“We don’t just want to generate donations, we want to create a framework for messaging around positive mental health and put out support.”

They are aiming to achieve certain learning outcomes for their young athletes around mental resilience and communication and messaging.

They also hope to continue to spread word of the event and provide as much support as possible to Pieta House.

“The 24-hour swim is going to be broken up into hour-long slots over the time period,” Rory said.

“We’ve 117 swimmers on the roster and there’s going to be a minimum of six swimmers in the pool at one time, one per lane and they swim their maximum distance.

“We’re going to combine all the distances together. It’s open to our club members from 10-year-olds to our masters guys.

“We did a similar event back in 2016 and we did 127 lengths of the English Channel in total. There’s a big buzz around Ringsend for it,” he added.

You can donate to the fundraising swim here.