Dublin girl battling cancer is named as the 100,000th camper at Barretstown

Kildare camp launches new fundraising campaign hoping to raise €100,000 for the charity

Magician and mentalist Keith Barry with April Banks and Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, at the launch of a new campaign aiming to raise €100,000

Dee Ahearn, CEO of Barretstown, welcomes April Banks (10), from Raheny, the 100,000th camper at the launch of their new fundraising campaign. Pic: Shane O'Neill

A 10-year-old Dublin girl with neuroblastoma cancer has been named as the 100,000th camper at Barretstown in Co Kildare.

April Banks, from Raheny, was just two when it was discovered she had neuroblastoma, a mostly childhood cancer that develops in nerve cells and mostly affects kids under five.

She first attended Barretstown in 2019 and April’s mum, Katie, describes it as her “happy place, away from all the stress of life”.

After undergoing treatment for a year in 2015, April went into remission. But just six weeks later, she relapsed.

Two years of treatment followed to keep her tumour from growing. During this time, the tumour shrunk and disappeared, and she went back into remission again for around a year.

In December 2019, she had a stroke that was caused by a brain tumour. This was successfully removed, but left her with loss of function in the left side of her body.

“April is a tomboy, she loves football, PlayStation and Lego, they’re her favourite things,” her mum Katie said.

“She supports Manchester United. It’s all Avengers and all those kinds of films, she wouldn’t see the Barbie movie with me.

“April has neuroblastoma, but she’s brilliant, she goes around like nothing is wrong with her.

“She carries herself very well. She uses a wheelchair, she has walking aids, but she still manages to run around and kick a football.

“She had brain surgery after her stroke in 2019. She got home from Temple Street after 11 weeks and went onto oral chemo.

“Sometimes she might get tired and have no appetite, she wouldn’t be as confident or social as she was after the stroke. She would have things that would hold her back because of her disability.

“She’s back in school, in fifth class. She’d go in little by little, a couple of hours each day. She’d try to go in four or five times a week and give it her best go.

“She goes to a mixed school. There’s nine girls in her group and they’re all girly girls except for her. She has a little boy's haircut and everything.”

April is still undergoing treatment, but there is no sign of any tumour growth. To mark the milestone of their 100,000th camper, the charity has launched a new fundraising campaign to raise €100,000 to support its vital work

“We first went to Barretstown in 2019, she absolutely loves it. She has an amazing time with them, they bring out so much confidence in her. It’s so much fun,” Katie said.

“For April, Barretstown is that place which gives her a boost. Everything is designed for her, it’s accessible.

“She does archery. I was worried, I thought she wouldn’t be able to do it because she can’t use her left arm since the stroke.

“But they designed it as a crossbow specifically for her. It’s a happy place, away from all the stress of life.

“The head of nursing at Barretstown is called Siobhán, she used to be April’s clinical nurse specialist at Crumlin.

“She’s been dealing with April since day one. It means so much, we’re very privileged to have her.

April Banks, Barretstown's 100,000th camper, with CEO Dee Ahearn

“Our world has been turned upside down since that moment. Life has been full of hospital visits and treatments which have had a significant impact on April, physically as well as mentally.

“It has changed the course of her life. She has missed out on so many of the milestones you associate with a childhood that is not affected by serious illness.

“We were delighted to discover the amazing programmes Barretstown has on offer. As you can appreciate, childhood illness affects not only the child, but the whole family.

“Barretstown has provided our family with an opportunity to come together and reconnect.

“It has put smiles on our faces, given us a sense of joy and an opportunity to forget, for a time, the reality of hospitals and treatment.

“It truly is magical, and I would urge as many people as possible to show their support.

“When you support Barretstown, you are helping children like April and families, like mine, to come here and to experience the life enhancing programmes,” she added.