Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins added to iconic city mural

Brian Mullins is added to the mural in Ballybough, alongside Anton O'Toole

Dublin GAA legend Brian Mullins has been immortalised on the Heffo’s Army mural in Ballybough.

Considered one of the greatest midfielders in football history, Mullins passed away in September, aged 68.

Known as a colossus on the pitch, the St Vincent’s clubman has been painted alongside fellow Dublin hero, Anton O’Toole.

“We just want to say thanks, the club is absolutely delighted,” said Dermot Daly, PR Officer for St Vincent’s GAA Club.

In a Dublin career stretching 12 years, interrupted by a serious car accident in 1980, Mullins cultivated a reputation as a leader, enforcer and play maker.

Mr Daly said the image means a lot to everyone at the Marino-based outfit.

“From the perspective of the club, he was a colossus. It’s such a well known mural and I just want to say we appreciate it so, so much.

“Brian’s son, Nathan, plays senior football for St Vincent’s and he gives it the thumbs up too.”

Brian Mullins won four All-Ireland medals with Dublin, his last in 1983. His tour de force was the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry in 1977, long considered one of the greatest championship games of all time.

Mullins played his last game for St Vincent’s in 1991, winning a Dublin intermediate title, before moving to Donegal to work at Carndonagh Community School.

For three years he was in charge of Derry, as they won a league in 1996 and an Ulster title in 1998. He returned to Dublin in 2000.

John Somers, Chairperson of Naomh Olaf GAA Club said: “Brian was such a hugely influential figure for all of us, an absolute hero of the game, his addition to the mural is a fitting tribute to such a legendary player.”