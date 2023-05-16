Dublin foster parents taking kids in ‘with open arms’ for over 20 years

Iggy and Val tell of ‘parenting, with a few tweaks’, as Tusla encourages more people to consider fostering

Iggy and his partner Val have been foster parents for the past 20 years

A Dublin couple who have been foster parents for the past 20 years, have described the “amazing” experience of “providing stability” for those in need.

Once their own kids got older and moved out, Iggy and Val found they had the space and have been taking kids in “with open arms” for two decades.

They have hosted around 10 children over the years, with two staying with them for 18 years and one staying for 14 years.

“At my cousin’s wedding, we found out that his sister-in-law was fostering. We inquired about it then,” Iggy said.

“We’ve boys of our own and when they got older, we had room in the family. We thought about fostering and looking after someone else’s child, to give them a start in life.

“We did the course work, and we haven’t looked back since. Initially, we started off with short-term fostering, to see how we’d get on looking after someone for a few days.

“We progressively got more experience. We currently have three children with us, two have been with us for over 18 years.

“It’s amazing, it’s parenting with a few extra tweaks needed. We felt that we managed our own two boys okay.”

Iggy and Val, along with other foster carers throughout the country, provide a safe, secure, and stable home environment for children who can’t live with their parents due to their life experiences.

“It’s to provide stability and routine. Get them up in the morning, get breakfast, brush their teeth, get the schoolbag on their back. A child needs a form of routine to thrive,” Iggy said.

“You’re helping the parents as well; they’re going through a bad patch, or their children wouldn’t be in care.

“It gives them a chance to get themselves right and hopefully the kids are in a good place going back too.

“It’s scarier for the child to be honest, someone arrives at your door, and you take them in with open arms.

“We’re total strangers to them, they’re looking at us as if we’ve 10 heads. They’re thinking what’s going on, who are these, what are we living in this place for?

“You’ve to give them time. As long as you give the child room to get to know you, it usually works out.

“The hope is, long-term kids, they get to go back to their mam and dad. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out for them.”

Ireland is among world leaders in foster care, with 3,967 foster carers currently opening their homes to 5,049 children.

In 2022, 228 new foster carers joined Tusla, and 556 children entered foster care for the first time.

Tusla works with foster carers from all walks of life. This includes those who are in a same-sex relationship, are Travellers, of African or Eastern European origin, are Muslim, have a disability, who don’t have a job currently, who rent, who are single, who are over 40, and with parents who both work.

They are looking for people from diverse backgrounds, in communities across the country, to provide all types of foster care such as, short-term, long-term, emergency placements, respite fostering, and other supports for young people who need them.

A local placement will also ensure a young person can maintain important connections with their friends, sports, school and community.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer can join an online information session which takes place once a month or can make an enquiry with Tusla directly.

Further information can be found on www.fostering.ie, or by calling freephone 1800 226 771 or email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie.