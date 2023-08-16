Dublin football club targeted by ‘mindless vandalism’ as pitch set on fire again

Cambridge Football Club in Ringsend said it is 'shocked and disgusted' by the vandalism. Pic: @CambridgeFC11

A Dublin football club has been the target of “mindless vandalism” after a pitch was destroyed by a fire.

Cambridge Football Club in Ringsend, which caters for teams from 4-years-old up to 18, has said it is “shocked” and “disgusted” by the incident which happened on Monday night.

In a statement, the club said the “senseless act” is not an isolated incident and the club has been targeted numerous times in the past.

The club said the facilities are of “increasing importance” to young people and the repeated damage is disrupting the service and deterring players from joining.

“We at Cambridge FC are shocked and disgusted at the mindless vandalism of our 9-a-side pitch which occurred last night,” the club statement said.

“We pride ourselves on the service we provide to the local community and surrounding areas in providing football for children from the age of 4 up to the age of 18.

“Last season, we were privileged to add our ‘Football for All’ teams to the club also to expand the service provided.

“At a time when reports in the media of underage anti-social behaviour are on the rise throughout the city, the provision of an outlet such as the one we provide to the young boys and girls is of increasing importance.

Cambridge FC's pitch in Ringsend was targeted by a fire on Monday. Pic: @CambridgeFC11

“Unfortunately, last night’s senseless act is not an isolated incident. In recent times we have had other pitches and equipment damaged.

“We saw first hand at last week’s Festival of Football the support our club receives from the people of the community, for which we are extremely grateful.

“At a time when our facilities are at full capacity due to demand for young boys and girls to avail of our service, we need this support more than ever if we are to put a stop to these actions.

“Undoubtedly, they are being carried out by a small minority of individuals who are not representative of our community or surrounding areas.”

The club said it will be liaising with gardaí “in an attempt to rectify the damage done and prevent any such occurrences in the future”.

“These acts only disrupt the service provided to the young boys and girls whilst also acting as a possible deterrent for recruitment of new players and/or volunteers into our club,” the club added.

“This needs to stop now and we need your support.”