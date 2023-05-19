Dublin food bank feeding ‘the elderly, single mothers and Ukrainians’ shut down

D8 Food Bank volunteer Fran Dempsey (centre, on microphone) receiving an award for his community work

A Dublin food bank that feeds the “elderly, single mothers and Ukrainians”, was shut down this week by Dublin City Council.

The D8 Food Bank have been operating at the end of Meath Street since February. The group was ordered to stop providing their service by DCC on May 16 due to bye laws.

Fran Dempsey, a food bank volunteer from the Liberties, told Independent.ie: “On Tuesday, Dublin City Council came along and said we have to cease what we’re doing.

“I said to them to have a look at what we’re doing. We’re feeding people, we’re not doing anything wrong, we’re not making money, it’s all charity.

“We’re all voluntary and we get our supply from Food Clouds. We give the likes of bread, milk, butter, teabags and dinners out.

“About 50pc of our clientele are from Ukraine. There’s a lot of elderly people which is really sad, and we get young mothers, there’s a whole range of people really,” he added.

The D8 Food Bank provides the basics for those in need

Dublin City Council has requested a meeting with the D8 Food Bank group next week in an effort to resolve the matter.

“The Southwest Inner City Local Area Office intends to engage with this group and has reached out via a number of channels in an effort to bring matters to a resolution,” a spokesperson from DCC said.

“We have no further comment to make at this time.”