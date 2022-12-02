Dublin

Dublin firefighters help mother deliver baby in a ‘big hurry’

Dublin Fire Brigade sub officer Rachael who helped deliver the baby boy. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade Expand

Amy Blaney

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade came to the rescue of a mother in labour and helped deliver a healthy baby boy.

A crew from Phibsboro fire station responded to the baby that was in a “big hurry” on Wednesday night, said the Dublin Fire Brigade in a tweet.

The crew assisted with the delivery and the baby boy was helped into the world by sub officer Rachael, advanced paramedic Darren and firefighters Declan and Mark.

Paramedics working on one of the emergency ambulances then took mother and baby to hospital. Dublin Fire Brigade has said both mother and baby are doing well.

