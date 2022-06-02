Dublin Fire Brigade welcomes 44 new recruits

Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and District Officer Paul Daffy present Conor Barry with the Silver Axe award for best recruit

Station Officer Conor Molloy with son Sean at the passing-out ceremony in Marino

Forty-four new recruits have joined the ranks of Dublin Fire Brigade after completing 17 weeks of intensive training.

The firefighters participated in a passing-out ceremony at Dublin Fire Brigade’s training centre in Marino yesterday, attended by Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, Chief Fire Officer Dennis Keeley, senior officers and relatives of the recruits.

Dublin Fire Brigade described the event as “a seminal moment” in their careers and a demonstration of the skills learned in the centre.

The new recruits now become probationary firefighters and will further develop their skills and experiences operationally at various Dublin fire stations.

They will also go on to complete a two-year paramedic programme, which includes a 13-week classroom-based course and mentored field internships, in partnership with the Royal College of Surgeons.

Expand Close Recruits in breathing apparatus taking part in a demonstration / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Recruits in breathing apparatus taking part in a demonstration

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Dublin Fire Brigade’s emergency fire and ambulance personnel go about their work in a dedicated, professional and courageous manner.

“They have earned great respect and are rightfully held in high esteem.”

Chief Fire Officer Dennis Keeley added: “Every recruit here today is following in the footsteps of a long line of first responders who have carried the badges of their fire service with pride and honour.”

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that a further 33 trainees will start at the O’Brien Institute in Marino at the end of this month and said a recruitment competition for new firefighter/paramedics will run later this year.