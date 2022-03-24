Dublin Fire Brigade warning after first significant wildfire of the year in Howth

The blaze in Howth was the first significant wildfire of the season. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued an appeal after a wildfire damaged a section of scrubland in an environmentally sensitive part of Howth.

Three units from North Strand, Kilbarrack and Phibsboro stations attended the first significant wildfire of the season in the Balscadden area of the cliff walk, close to Howth Harbour.

Dublin Fire Brigade said approximately 1.2 acres of scrub was destroyed in the blaze. Howth’s popular walks, which are covered by a Special Amenity Area Order (SAAO) and have UNESCO Natura 2000 protection, have been a flashpoint for wildfires for decades.

Last summer, fires raged for several weeks on the southern face of the Hill of Howth, with Air Corps helicopters carrying ‘Bambi’ water buckets drafted in to assist firefighters.

Darren O’Connor, Dublin Fire Brigade’s wildfire expert, said low humidity and dry air had made the vegetation extremely flammable this week.

“High temperatures, solar radiation and wind can result in rapid fire spread if you have an ignition,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the latest Howth fire had been extinguished in around two and half hours.

“It was close to the car park, at the start of the cliff walk, so we were able to get one appliance up to pump water onto it directly,” he said.

“The two other appliances shuttled water up from nearby hydrants in a housing estate and we also used backpack sprayers.”

He said all the vegetation, mainly bracken, had been burned away and the land had been left charred, destroying the habitats of ground nesting animals.

“There is no part of Howth that hasn’t suffered wildfires over the years,” he said. “If a fire is near a walking path, chances are it was started by some sort of human activity.

“Our wildfire interaction usually starts between late January and mid-February, so it has been a quiet year so far.”

Mr O’Connor said Fingal County Council had been very proactive in the management of wildfires in Howth. This included the deployment of a herd of goats to the peninsula last year to reduce vegetation.

With fine weather set to continue this week, Dublin Fire Brigade has reminded the public to be vigilant when visiting popular scenic locations.

This includes not lighting fires or using barbecues outside designated areas and making sure cigarettes are disposed of properly.

They also urged motorists not to park on grass verges, warning the heat from a car’s exhaust can cause fires to start.