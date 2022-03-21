Dublin Fire Brigade warning after e-scooter catches fire while charging

The damaged e-scooter which caught fire while being charged at a home in south Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a safety warning after responding to a blaze started by an electric scooter on the southside of the city.

The e-scooter, which was bought new and had only been used once, went on fire when it was being charged for the first time.

The alarm was raised after a fire started in a building connected to a house in Terenure, resulting in “toxic smoke” filling the property. Fortunately, residents were alerted by fire alarms and there were no injuries.

The e-scooter had been imported from China and carried the CE mark, which affirms conformity with European health, safety and environmental protection standards.

However, despite the increasing popularity of e-scooters, e-bicycles and hoverboards, it has been warned that charging lithium-ion (li-ion) batteries can create “serious fire risks”.

Dublin Fire Brigade said while the batteries are safe when used properly, they can be dangerous if they are over-charged, short-circuited, submerged in water or damaged.

“Lithium-ion batteries produce their own oxygen when burning and a fire will escalate quickly,” they said in a statement.

“Batteries may experience a ‘thermal runaway’ and, if this occurs, it is extremely difficult to extinguish.

“Domestic firefighting extinguishers will not be effective. Fumes are extremely toxic and can be fatal if inhaled.

“Charge outside, if possible, and never charge in the communal space of an apartment block as this is a protected fire escape route.

“Use the charger that came with the product and if you need a replacement, source a genuine charger from the manufacturer or retailer.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also advised owners not to cover e-scooters, e-bikes or hoverboards with items such as coats and jumpers or charge the devices overnight.

They urged people to only purchase e-scooters or e-bikes from reputable retailers and to check if the CE markings are genuine.

In addition, they said product should be returned if the instruction manual is missing, not in English or contains spelling/grammar mistakes.