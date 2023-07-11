Dublin Fire Brigade seeking old cars, vans and buses to help with training

Firefighters and paramedics need scrap cars to help them train to the highest standards

Dublin Fire Brigade is seeking scrap vehicles for Road Traffic Collision training. Firefighters and paramedics need end-of-life vehicles to help them train to the highest standards.

“Are you the registered owner of a car or vehicle that is at the end of its life? Why not donate it to Dublin Fire Brigade for training its personnel?” a DFB statement said.

“Vehicle design is constantly changing, and new technologies are being introduced by manufacturers.

“Firefighters and officers need to train regularly to keep their skills up to date with these new developments in how to safely and efficiently extricate casualties from crashed vehicles.

“Approximately 50 vehicles are donated to our training centre each year. It takes up to 25 cars to train 10 recruit firefighters on a two-week Road Traffic Collision Operators course.”

The vehicles will be used to train new recruits and to upskill current firefighters. This training could potentially help save a life.

DFB will consider all types of vehicles including vans, HGVs, and buses, not just cars.

They will arrange for a contractor to collect your vehicle in the greater Dublin area and to issue an end-of-life certificate.

All you need to have is the vehicle’s Vehicle Licence Certificate (VLC) or logbook.

If you would like to donate your vehicle you can telephone 01 222 4199 or email dfbtrainingcentre@dublincity.ie