Dublin Fire Brigade rescue nine people from apartment after e-bike battery blaze

Nine people were rescued this morning by Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) after a fire at a city centre apartment block.

The blaze, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, is believed to have been caused by an an e-bike battery, it has been confirmed.

The incident took place on Francis Street just off Hanover Lane in the Liberties, Dublin 8.

People in dressing gowns are seen in images posted to social media, as they watched on in shock.

Dramatic rescue

Other photos show the flooded stairwell involved after water was used to douse the flames as well as a collection of bicycles.

Worryingly, the battery in question was not being charged when it caught fire.

A statement from DFB said: “This morning nine people were taken to safety following a fire off Francis Street.

Damaged stairwell

“An e-bike battery (not on charge) in a stairwell is believed to be the source of the fire

“Firefighters are reminding residents to keep staircases clear as they are a primary escape route #BeSafe,” they added.

E-bike battery fires appear to be on the increase right across Europe, with the BBC reporting that one goes up in flames in London every two days.

Bicycles at scene

Some tips to prevent battery fires include:

Try to use the original battery and charger. If you need an extra, stick to the same brand. Check the battery and battery plug for damage, do not use if there is wear and tear.

Also, people are advised not to leave charging e-bikes or batteries unattended. Finally, do not keep your bike near flammable materials, such as house paint.