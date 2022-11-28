Dublin Fire Brigade rescue distressed horse from water drain

The horse became trapped in the drain near Oldtown, north county Dublin

A horse was rescued after falling into a deep water drain in north county Dublin over the weekend.

The distressed animal was rescued by emergency services from Swords and Phibsboro Fire Brigade on Sunday evening.

The animal fell into a water-filled ditch drain near the village of Oldtown, Co Dublin, however it is not known how long the animal was trapped.

Expand Close Dublin Fire Brigade members tend to the horse trapped in a drain / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin Fire Brigade members tend to the horse trapped in a drain

Rescue crews used strops and a local teleporter to rescue the stranded horse which was eventually brought to safety.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a vet was on site to assess the condition of the horse after its rescue. It is not know if the animal sustained any injuries.