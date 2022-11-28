Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade rescue distressed horse from water drain

Amy Blaney

A horse was rescued after falling into a deep water drain in north county Dublin over the weekend.

The distressed animal was rescued by emergency services from Swords and Phibsboro Fire Brigade on Sunday evening.

The animal fell into a water-filled ditch drain near the village of Oldtown, Co Dublin, however it is not known how long the animal was trapped.

Rescue crews used strops and a local teleporter to rescue the stranded horse which was eventually brought to safety.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a vet was on site to assess the condition of the horse after its rescue. It is not know if the animal sustained any injuries.

