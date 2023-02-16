Dublin Fire Brigade member ‘so happy’ after climbing Kilimanjaro in aid of paralysed man

A Dublin firefighter is “so happy” he was able to successfully climb Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a paralysed man he only met recently.

Alan Sexton, from Tallaght, always had the goal of climbing the dormant volcano in Tanzania, Africa, but he needed a reason to do it. Then one day, a stranger inspired him.

“The lads in the station found out about Eoghan Gorman, they went into the square one day and did a bucket collection to raise a few bob,” Mr Sexton said.

Mr Gorman was in an accident just over a year ago while mountain biking on Ticknock mountain in Dublin. He fractured his C3 vertabrae and was left paralysed from the neck down.

“I was hiking at Ticknock during that time, and I started reading about him on the way back,” Alan said.

“I already had Kilimanjaro booked and I wanted to do it for a charity. So, I thought I’d do it for him.

“I went down to his house thinking I’d be there for about 30 minutes, but I was there for nearly four hours.

“I was impressed by Eoghan, the stuff he was telling me, what he went through and what’s in store for him. We hit it off straight away.

“When he had the accident about 16 months ago while mountain biking on Ticknock, he fractured the C3 vertebrae in his neck and he’s paralysed from the neck down.

“He was on a ventilator, and he had a tube. He was told he would have that forever, but he was off it because of his pure determination, it was mind-blowing.

“Eoghan was into mixed martial arts, taekwondo, mountain biking, travelling the world with his partner, he did so much in 22 years.

“Then he had it snatched away from him. His mind wants to do those things, but his body won’t allow him.

“The paralysis is irreversible, and he spends a lot of time at the rehabilitation centre in Dun Laoghaire.

“He’s there more than a year, so the centre needs him to go home to make room for those with more recent injuries coming in. His family are raising money to have a bathroom downstairs and a lift up the stairs in the house.”

Expand Close Alan Sexton climbed Africa's highest peak with a group of 16 others / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alan Sexton climbed Africa's highest peak with a group of 16 others

Alan arrived home yesterday after completing the climb last week. He faced weather changes of 28C to -15C, altitude and shortness of breath.

“I went in a group of 16 people, including a guide and a doctor. It’s a group called Earth’s Edge and they’re based down in Wicklow,” he said.

“I never met any of these people before. We had a fantastic group, everyone was sound, strong, and nice. Everyone rallied around each other if there was a tough time.

“It’s tough, you hike every day from Monday until Sunday. The hikes can last between six and 14 hours.

“There were times where I was thinking, this is tough, I was battling against weather changes, altitude, shortness of breath and there were a couple of times where I thought of Eoghan to get me through it. It drove me on.

“It’s absolutely 100pc the toughest thing I’ve ever done. It was a different ballgame. It’s 28C during the day and -10C to -15C at night.

“You’re sleeping in a tent every night. You’re getting broken sleep, you’re eating food you’re not used to, you’re missing home and your family, you’re up early again the next morning at 6am to do it all over again.

“Friday was the toughest day; it was the summit attempt. You hike from 8am until 2pm. You get back in your tent, have some lunch and sleep if you can.

“Then you get back up at midnight, have a small bit of breakfast, then you go to reach the summit. You walk through the cold and the dark, it’s a steep incline.

“You have to walk extremely slow so your body can acclimatise to the conditions. The oxygen is approximately 25pc thinner at the top of the mountain.

“When you get to the top, around 8am, there’s a magnificent sunrise. No matter how tired you are at the top, you’re kind of like a new person and you’re in great spirits. I’m so happy I did it,” he added.

You can donate to the fundraiser in aid of Eoghan here.