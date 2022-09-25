Dublin Festival of History: 130 free events across 71 venues set to take place across its three-week run

Muhammad Ali in action against Al 'Blue' Lewis during a Heavyweight fight at Croke Park July 19, 1972 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images

Launching the Dublin Festival of History in DIAS Dunsink Observatory were Fiona Rose Stout and Hannah-Alice Loughlin. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

The Dublin Festival of History kicks off tomorrow on Monday with a programme of over 130 free events.

This is the festivals tenth year running, and this year will showcase a wide range of speakers, as well as tours, exhibitions and walks across 71 venues that will take place across its three-week run.

The festival’s “Big Weekend” is happening on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2, at the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, 152-60 Pearse Street, Dublin 2.

The “Big Weekend” will feature in-person/virtual talks and seminars by high-profile writer-historians, including William-Jan Verlinden, who will start off the weekend discussing his historical biography ‘The Van Gogh Sisters,’ which brings Vincent Van Gogh’s three sisters out of their brother’s shadow.

Followed by historians Dr Leeann Lane, Dr Mary McAuliffe, Dr Margaret Ward and Dr Fionnula Walsh will reflect on events leading to the Irish Civil War and the contribution made by women to the war on October 1.

Also making an appearance on Saturday is Simon Jenkins, who will discuss how theories of Celticism continue to fuel many prejudices and misconceptions that divide the peoples of the British Isles to this day.

The festival is brought by Dublin City Council and organised by Dublin City Libraries in partnership with Dublin City Council Culture Company, and will run from Monday, 26 September to Sunday, 16 October.

All events are free, but booking is required. The full programme details, along with information about how to book is available online at www.dublinfestivalofhistory.ie

Some of the highlights of the “Big Weekend”:

The Van Gogh Sisters — Willem-Jan Verlinden, 1 October, 11am – 12pm, in-person and online.

The Wrath to Come: Gone with the Wind and the Myth of the Lost — Sarah Churchwell, 2nd October, 7pm-8pm, in-person and online.

Sister Against Sister: Women and the Irish Civil War, 1 October, 5pm-6pm, in-person and online.

The Extraordinary Life of Rose Dugdale — Sean O’Driscoll, 2 October, 5pm-pm, in-person and online.

The Celts: A Sceptical History — Simon Jenkins, 1 October, 7pm-8pm, in-person and online.

Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World — Kate Mosse, 1 October, 3pm-4pm, in-person and online.

Elsewhere across the three-week Festival programme, further highlights include:

Ali at Croke Park, 6 October, 7pm-9pm, GAA Museum at Croke Park, in-person only: To mark the 50th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s fight at Croke Park, the GAA Museum will present an evening of conversation and talks about this memorable sporting occasion, with guest speakers Dublin Historian-in-Residence James Curry and journalist and lecturer Dave Hannigan. Attendees will also have a chance to see Ali’s shorts and glove which are on display in the museum alongside a ticket from the fight.

Kathleen Clarke: Dublin’s First Female Lord Mayor, 3 October, 1pm-2pm, Dublin Council Chamber, City Hall, Dublin 2, in-person only.

Sarah Cecilia Harrison, Dublin’s First Female Councillor, 28 September, 6pm-7pm, Dublin City Library and Archive, 144 Pearse St, Dublin 2, in-person only.