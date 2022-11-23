Dublin family’s ‘nightmare’ as missing man ‘hasn’t touched his social welfare in weeks’

Thomas Ritchie, from Kiltipper, has been missing for over two weeks

A Dublin family is living “a nightmare” as their missing relative “hasn’t touched his social welfare payments in two weeks”.

Thomas Richie (46), from Kiltipper in Tallaght, has not been seen since the morning of November 8. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Thomas is bald with a long grey beard, brown eyes and around 5 foot 9 in height. Family member Paddy O’Connor said they are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“We’re very worried about him, he’s my partner’s brother. In the past three or four months he’s been struggling badly with his mental health,” Paddy said.

“His mother was in a nursing home and she passed away this year. He lost his job too and it all got on top of him. He became very erratic.

“He’s after coming out of the unit in Tallaght Hospital. They were observing him, he was mixing with people, interacting, taking his medication, holding conversations with the staff.

“It’s just a nightmare situation now. He stayed in my place on November 7, but did a runner the next morning. He just has the clothes on his back and he hasn’t touched his social welfare payments in two weeks, that’s a concern.”

Along with the gardaí, the family are doing everything they can to find Thomas.

“It’s just the not knowing. We’ve hit a brick wall now; it’s been over two weeks. The guards have been looking with helicopters and their sniffer dogs. There’s been nothing for 14 days,” Paddy said.

“He hasn’t reached out to anyone. He has five brothers and four sisters. We search every night and every day.

“We check fields, CCTV, we’ve checked the neighbours’ houses. There’s a lot of wastelands beside us in Killinarden, it’s huge. You’d need hundreds of people to help find him there.

“We were hoping he’d pop into the post office, but he hasn’t touched his bank card in weeks and there’s three payments sitting in there for him.

“We’re very worried because if he was taking a few bob, we’d know he’s still there, but he hasn’t touched it.”

Anyone with any information on Thomas’ whereabouts should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.