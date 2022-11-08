Dublin family using milk vending machine to avoid ‘volatile’ farming market

The Fitzachary family outside their new business in Swords

A Dublin family has set up a milk vending machine using reusable glass bottles in a bid to avoid the “volatile” farming market.

Alan Fitzachary started the Bainne Bó business in Sandyhill, near Swords, Co Dublin, after being inspired by his father who used to cycle around and deliver his own milk.

“It was a dream we always had to sell our own milk. My father sold milk around Rathfarnham and Dundrum in the 1940s. He delivered it on a bicycle,” Alan said.

“We milk our own cows. Myself, my wife and my three children are involved in the business. We’ve a lot of younger customers at the moment. We have different flavours of milk.

Customers can reuse the glass bottles for refills

Customers can reuse the glass bottles for refills

“We’ve kids coming along and the parents are saying they’ve never seen them drink so much milk before. Older people say it’s like the old milk they used to get delivered.”

The vending machine is located just a ten-minute drive from Dublin Airport. They sell pasteurised, non-homogenised whole milk in reusable bottles.

“You buy a reusable glass bottle for €3.50, and a refill is only €1.60. It’s only pasteurised, not homogenised, so it doesn’t separate the fats. It’s a whole, natural product,” Alan said.

“It’s a family farm going back generations. We milk the cows in the morning and we transport the milk up to the pasteuriser in St Margaret’s.

“We’re trying to add value to our product. The market was so volatile, you just never knew what you were going to get. It’s an extra bit of income now.

“We’re going to add a coffee shop and sell fruit and veg and have a farm shop. Farmers work every day but we’re not being rewarded,” he added.

Bainne Bó is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm.