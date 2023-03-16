Dublin family syndicate claim massive €3.5m Lotto jackpot

Staff at the Mace store in Kilbarrack celebrating after they sold the winning €3.5m ticket in January

A family syndicate from Dublin have claimed their big Lotto jackpot win of €3.5m just in time to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style.

The lucky family, who wish to remain anonymous, won the €3,519,138 jackpot prize on January 21.

They bought the winning ticket at the Mace store in Kilbarrack shopping centre in Dublin 5.

Spending plans are well under way for the large Dublin clan, who are mostly going to pay off bills and mortgages with their winnings.

However, the kind-hearted group said they have already discussed how they plan to share their prize with other family members, as well as making donations to charity groups which are close to their heart.

Meanwhile, another Dublin man was celebrating on Thursday after claiming the €300,000 top prize on a €15 All Cash Gift scratch card.

The Dubliner, who also wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket at the Day Today News store on Main Street in Rush, north county Dublin.