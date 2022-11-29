Dublin enters twinning agreement with Ukrainian capital Kyiv

The city of Dublin has entered into a twinning process with the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, signed the agreement on Monday as a mark of solidarity with Ukraine.

The two cities will work on ways in which Dublin can express its solidarity with the people of Kyiv and how it will support the Irish Government in its humanitarian work with refugees from the region.

The two cities will work together on identifying areas where they can strengthen and develop common interests.

The agreement was signed by the Lord Mayor and the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State, Mykola Povoroznyk, at the 2022 Kyiv Investment Forum in Brussels.

“I am delighted we can now officially begin the process of twinning with the city of Kyiv,” said the Lord Mayor.

“I met with Mykola Povoroznyk today and conveyed to him the support of the people of Dublin.

“I know everyone in Dublin, and indeed across the country, hopes this unjust war will be brought to an end as soon as possible. Our thoughts are with our friends in Kyiv.”

The agreement between Kyiv and Dublin includes the wish for development and cooperation in a wide range of economic, cultural, tourism and other areas of mutual benefit.

The two cities will endeavour to provide mutual support in emergency situations by providing humanitarian assistance and political support.

The agreement follows an emergency motion agreed by Dublin City Council members on March 7. Dublin has other twinning agreements around the world, including San Jose in the US, Liverpool, Barcelona and Beijing.