Dublin eco expert gives top tips on what to do with unwanted Christmas presents

Christmas is done and dusted for another year and with that, there may be a few things still sitting under the tree that you may not necessarily want.

Maybe you got a jumper, and it doesn’t fit or a pair of shoes that just aren’t your style - and they’re going to take up space.

So, what do you do? According to Sustainability strategist, speaker, and writer Pat Kane you can give your unwanted gift a new life - and you can save money or even profit with some of the options.

She told the Irish Independent: “I would regift it. Just because you don’t want it doesn’t mean someone else won’t. If you think it’ll suit someone else better, then there should be no shame in regifting and you’re saving money.

“You can pass it onto someone you know. We all have WhatsApp groups now so you can say it there and someone might be interested.

“There’s Facebook groups too you can offer your unwanted presents on. They’re a great way to get rid of the stuff that you don’t want. You could potentially sell it either on DoneDeal, eBay or Depop.

You can try to return the gift either or visit your local charity shop too to see if they want it.

“You can try to repurpose it either, if you got a scarf maybe you could turn it into a cushion cover or a pair of jeans into shorts.”