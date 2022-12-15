Dublin doctor seeing hypothermia in older people who can’t heat their own homes

A Dublin doctor has seen cases of hypothermia in older people this winter

Dr Colm Byrne, consultant geriatrician in the Mater Hospital has said there has been “some very sad cases”.

“There has been a couple of cases that have come in of older people who have developed hypothermia, unfortunately, due to their homes not being heated properly,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There has been some very sad cases of that.”

Dr Byrne said there are various different reasons for the elderly not turning on the heating during the cold weather.

“They might not realise the weather has got quite bad or they may live alone and not realise to have it on,” he said.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange and yellow weather warning, in place until Friday, with temperatures below -5 degrees leading to severe frost and ice.

Dublin City council said it will be gritting 300km of main roads and footpaths across the city during the cold snap.

However, the council has said it will not be possible to grit all footpaths and people should use caution.

Dr Byrne said the icy weather poses extra risks for older people who may fall on a slippery footpath and break their hip.

“The risk of a fall for older people can be serious and can have lifelong effects,” he said.

“One in four people, if you break a hip, will unfortunately pass away within the next year. It can be a very serious injury for people.

“It's very important that our county councils help us in the hospitals and grit the footpaths. Obviously, you can’t grit every road but you certainly can grit most of them,” he added.

Dr Byrne said each hip fracture has a direct cost to the state of €11,700.

“If we can prevent those we can have a cost benefit to the state, and the quality of life impacts on older people,” he said.