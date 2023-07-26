Dublin dancer becomes first ‘Irish Ken’ after featuring in Barbie movie

Adam Fogarty at the Barbie premiere in the Stellar Cinema last week.

A Dublin dancer has become the first “Irish Ken” after featuring in the Barbie movie.

Adam Fogarty is one of Ireland's most talented young dancers and has worked with the likes of Black-Eyed Peas, Emma Bunton and Rita Ora as well as dancing in the Disenchanted movie.

The 25-year-old is now on cinema screens across the world in the film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Along with Nicola Coughlan, he represented the green in the pink themed movie.

He told Independent.ie: “I can’t really compare myself to Nicola Coughlan, she’s an icon. At least I’m an Irish Ken, I’ll take that and I’m absolutely proud of that too.

“It was very surreal, even before we started shooting, I knew it was going to be special. But I couldn't have imagined what it would become.

“I was in Smyths with my four-year-old nephew the other day and we were looking at the Ken dolls. I was absolutely showing him the Ken dolls, but he was loving it, he thought they were similar to me. It was amazing. It’s reached a whole new generation.”

Adam, who has been dancing since he was about three years old, described his days on the Barbie set as a pinch me moment.

“We shot over in Warner Brothers in London last summer. I got a call from my agency on my birthday, and I sent over a self-tape. Three days after I sent it over, I was in London about to start rehearsals, it was a quick turnaround.

“I was in the dance scene where the two Kens were head-to-head in the big jazz camp moment, that was my scene.

“Everyone was lovely on the shoot days. We got to work with Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Greta Gerwig as well which was an absolute honour, seeing how she works was absolutely incredible. I’m very grateful for that experience.”