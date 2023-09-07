Dublin couple to renew wedding vows on 60th anniversary to raise money for Alzheimer’s centre

The couple are having a ceremony ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21

Brid Kelly, who lives with Alzheimer’s, and her husband and primary carer Vincent, will celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Dublin couple who are affected by dementia are going to renew their vows on their 60th wedding anniversary.

Brid Kelly, who lives with Alzheimer’s, and Vincent Kelly, her primary carer, will celebrate six decades of marriage at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (The ASI) Curlew Road Day Care Centre in Drimnagh, Dublin, on September 15.

Brid, who is originally from Monaghan, has been going to Curlew Road for several years.

She first met Dubliner Vincent in 1960 through his younger sister. Vincent says Brid’s blue eyes and smile stood out “above everything else”.

After a few more chance encounters, Vincent asked Brid out later the following year, and they got married in Rathfarnham Church on September 16, 1963.

The couple, who have five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, are having a vow renewal ceremony ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21 to raise funds for the centre.

The ASI Manager for Curlew Road Day Care, Noel Quilantang, and his team are working hard to ensure the event is special.

Noel has also taken on the wedding coordinator and florist role as a way to create a “meaningful experience” for the family.

“This wedding celebration is not just about reliving cherished memories, it’s a chance for the Kelly family to make new ones,” he said.

Brid and Vincent Kelly on their wedding day in Rathfarnham on September 16, 1963

“We want to create a day that will remain in Brid and Vincent’s hearts. Having Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia doesn’t mean you can’t experience new things.

“You can still find joy and togetherness by being in the present. Despite the challenges posed by Brid’s Alzheimer’s, their commitment to one another remains unshakable.

“They’re a lovely couple, and we are so grateful they are marking this milestone by helping to raise funds for Curlew Road Day Care Centre, from which our service users will greatly benefit.

“The event promises to be a great day for their friends and our service users - maybe even the wedding of the year,” he added.

The ceremony will include a best man, bridesmaids, flower girls and a page boy, and will pay tribute to their original wedding day in 1963.

Brid’s wedding bouquet will be replicated, and the couple will drive to the church in Rathfarnham before the vow renewal ceremony at Curlew Road.

To add extra nostalgia, their first wedding dance song, Kiss Me Quick by Brendan Bowyer, which happened to be Ireland’s top song in September 1963, will be played at the reception.

Vincent said believes the key to a long, healthy marriage is “talking and listening”.

Rather than wedding gifts, he encourages well-wishers to donate to The ASI’s Curlew Road Day Care Centre in Dublin, which has made a huge difference to their lives.

“Brid enjoys being at the centre. She loves the music and learning new songs,” he said.

“Everyone I have come into contact with at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is exceptional, and we want to give back to Curlew Road Day Care Centre for all the support they have given us.”

An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland. It’s a progressive disease and there is currently no cure. You can find out more about the fundraiser here.