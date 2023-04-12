Dublin councillors call for ‘barbaric’ hare coursing sport to be banned

Cash Call in action during the Derby Trial Stake at the Abbeyfeale Coursing Meeting in Co. Limerick.

The sport of hare coursing has been called “outrageous in the 21st century” as South Dublin County Councillors voted to call for the sport to be banned.

Councillor Lyn Hagin Meade proposed the motion to “highlight the fate of 5,000 hares".

Cllr Meade said the hare population in Ireland is in decline and adolescent hares have a death rate of 75pc.

“There is an average of only five hares per kilometre in Ireland and they are an endangered species,” she said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“During hare coursing the fragile solitary creatures are herded and netted, they are kept in cramped conditions and put on the coursing field where muzzled dogs chase them every day for a number of weeks.

“If they survive they are released back into the wild,” she added.

Cllr Hagin Meade said the hares are “trampled, bones can be broken and dogs have claws and they are large in comparison to those hares”.

“Why should any wild animal have to repeatedly run for their lives in an enclosed space with dogs trained to catch them for entertainment value,” she said.

Hare coursing is legal in the Republic of Ireland where there are 78 hare coursing clubs and more than 80 meet per year. Ireland is one of a few countries in the EU where the sport is legal, including Spain and parts of the US.

The sport was banned in the UK in 2005.

Numerous attempts have been made throughout the years to introduce legislation to ban hare coursing in Ireland, including the latest Animal Health and Welfare (Ban on Hare Coursing) Bill 2020.

However, a number of councillors said the sport is “important” for the conservation of the hare population in Ireland.

Cllr David McManus said although he was in favour of combating “illegal hare coursing”, he said the sport “preserves” the hare population.

“The focus of regulated hare coursing is not to capture the hare, but rather turn the hare by greyhounds that are muzzled,” he said.

“A key focus of coursing clubs is the preservation and care of the Irish hare, when coursing is finished hares are released back into the wild in different parts of the country, which is good to ensure breeding and health in general,” he said.

Cllr McManus said in the recent hare coursing season, 99.5pc of the hares were returned to the countryside. The real risk to the Irish hare is from the illegal unregulated hare coursing, whereby gangs with unmuzzled lurcher type dogs chase, poach and kill the Irish hare,” he said.

Cllr McManus added that if the sport is banned, the “important work of coursing clubs to preserve the Irish hare will end” and put the hare population in “jeopardy”.

Cllr McManus said animal rights “extremists” wish to ban all sports involving animals.

Councillor Mick Duff said it is “outrageous” in the 21st century that hare coursing is continuing as a sport.

While Councillor Francis Timmons said it was “barbaric, cruel, inhuman and I wouldn’t call it a sport, it’s animal cruelty”.

Following the vote, the council will now write to the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, calling for a ban on hare coursing.