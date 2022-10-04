Dublin councillor Dermot Lacey has e-bike stolen while attending council meeting

A Dublin city councillor had his e-bike stolen while attending a council meeting in City Hall last night.

Labour Councillor Dermot Lacey left the meeting at 9.40pm to find his Bosch e-bike had been ripped from a bike stand on Barnardo Square, near Dame Street.

“I rang Pearse Street Garda Station and was told I have to report it in person which is daft in this day and age. But the guard I dealt with was really pleasant and helpful,” he said.

“I had only owned the bike for a little over a year and I had worked hard for it. I spent around €200 on a good lock. I don’t anticipate to get it back.”

Cllr. Lacey was disappointed with some of the reaction to the theft on social media.

“There were a few negative comments. Things like ‘I’m glad this happened to you’, which was quite disturbing. That level of disregard is quite troubling. But a lot of people were nice, too,” he said.

“We need to have better facilities, that is true, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that some people believe they have a right to take other people’s property.

“I’m lucky that I have alternative transport, but what if it happens to a young worker and the bike is a huge part of their ability to work. It could destroy somebody’s ability to earn.

One thing the councillor would like to see is more understanding from the courts.

“We have to stop tolerating low level crime,” he said. “I’m not sure the courts understand the profound impact it has on people.

“Sometimes you see a judgement that has you scratching your head. Petty theft can ruin a person’s life.

“Imagine I was a worker who lived 10 miles outside the city because of property prices and used the bike to get to work this morning.

“In a way, maybe it’s good it happened to me as I have a chance to raise this issue. The message I want to get out is that we need to think of each other a bit more than we do,” he added.