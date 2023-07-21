Dublin city parks to receive lockers with free public sports equipment

Dublin city parks are to receive lockers with free sports equipment available for public use.

A new sharing service, called BoxUp, will be installed in parks all over the city within the next few weeks.

BoxUp tackles inequality in sport by providing free access to sporting equipment for everyone.

The lockers are solar powered and contain a variety of equipment based on the facilities and amenities in that area. All equipment can be easily accessed by using a free app.

Kilbogget Park in Cabinteely and Marlay Park have been some of the parks named for this project.

Carmel O’Callaghan, Active Cities Officer for Dublin City Council, said: “Parks have so much potential to raise activity levels and help more people to reap the mental, physical and social benefits of an active life.

“Having a BoxUp unit in a park will help people to make the most of the many amenities available. We hope users of all ages and abilities will give this sport equipment a go.”

Leading on the project, Mary Corry, National Active Cities Officer, added: “We know that for some, accessing equipment can be a real barrier to their participation.

“With so many facilities, parks and open spaces across our cities, it’s important we try to meet the needs of individuals to enable them to be active.”

The Active Cities project is focused on getting those who are least active in society up and moving.

The project is seeking to reduce the barriers to getting involved in physical activity, increase access, and expand the choice and opportunities available.

This project aims to expand the opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to live healthier lifestyles by having more access to free sport and leisure equipment.

There are currently over 60 lockers in operation across Switzerland and France, with many other European countries expected to come online over the coming months.

With over 15,000 users and 50,000 hours of recorded activity to date, not only can these lockers provide access to equipment, they will also provide invaluable data on the usage of the equipment in each local area.

The lockers will also be installed across Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford over the coming weeks.