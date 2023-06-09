Dublin City Council to spend funds from St Anne’s Park gigs on park improvements

The land at the back of St Paul's College, Raheny, which has now been rezoned for recreational use. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Dublin City Council will spend the funds they earn from St Anne’s Park gigs on park improvements, it has been confirmed.

The 240-acre public park and former home of the Guinness family hosted an array of summer concerts over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The Lumineers, Soft Cell, Lionel Richie, The 1975 and more have performed in the Raheny park in the past week. Pulp is set to perform tonight, Friday June 9th.

So far, the Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services have received just one written complaint due to these events.

A spokesperson from Dublin City Council told Independent.ie that all funds received in relation to these concerts will be used to fund the council’s annual works programme for parks improvements.

“Dublin City Parks host a number of summer time concerts each year.

“MCD Productions organise and promote these events and are responsible for the management of the events including security, communications, littering picking, noise control, reinstatement works and associated costs,” the spokesperson said.

“The events are licensed under a statutory event planning license which requires a comprehensive event management plan to be put in place in consultation with stakeholders.

“These summer time events are enjoyed by thousands of concert goers each year and are a popular event on many people's social calendar.

“All funding received by Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services in relation to these concerts is used to fund our annual works programme for parks improvements.

“The Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services have received one written complaint in relation to a concert at St Anne’s Park held in early June.”