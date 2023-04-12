Dublin City Council to grant 20-year lease for Clontarf car park amid calls for housing

The council-owned land is being leased to Westwood Gym in Clontarf

Dublin City Council have proposed to grant a new 20-year lease to the Westwood gym in Clontarf for a car park despite calls from councillors to use the vacant land for housing.

The council has leased the 440sq ft on site Clontarf Road to the Westwood Club for the past 20 years at a cost of €35,000 per year.

The council have now proposed to grant a new lease to the club at a higher rent of €40,000 per annum after deeming that the site “does not have development potential” for future housing. The site is located across the road from Clontarf Dart station.

The granting of the lease was due before Dublin City Councillor in January, however, it was withdrawn from the agenda at short notice with councillors calling on the local authority to consider other possible uses for the land, particularly for housing needs.

A review of the land was undertaken by the Housing Development Section who have now determined that the site is not suitable for housing due to a zoning law (Z9) which does not allow the site to be used for residential use.

The council also said that the site is “landlocked” between two car parks and is in “close proximity to a busy rail line”.

The council’s report added that a large main sewer pipe on the site would “further prohibit construction at this location”.

The original lease to Templeville Developments Limited was for a term of 20 years from April 26, 2000. Part of the agreement by DCC included the provision of a 50m swimming pool, which was the first in Ireland.

However, the construction of the pool impacted on the footprint of the building and subsequently on parking, therefore, for the facility to provide adequate parking, the council proposed to lease the lands for the car park.

The proposal to grant a new lease to the Westwood Club at a higher rent of €40,000 will be presented to councillors on Monday at the local area meeting under conditions.

These conditions include that the new lease would be backdated to commence on April 26, 2020 for 20 years and subject to five yearly rent reviews.