Dublin City Council rejects proposed 570-unit Poolbeg development over ‘lack of affordable housing’

The proposed development would be near the communities of Irishtown, Ringsend and Sandymount. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Dublin City Council has rejected a proposal for a major housing development at the former Poolbeg Glass Bottle site, citing the “lack of affordable housing” in phase one of the scheme.

The Poolbeg Strategic Development Zone (SDZ), which contains the former Irish Glass Bottle factory site, has been earmarked for 3,500 housing units, of which one quarter must be social and affordable homes.

The Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) and its American backers Oaktree and Lioncor paid €200m for 80pc of the site in 2020, with Nama retaining 20pc.

The first phase of the development sought to build 570 units, however, just 25 had been earmarked for social and affordable housing. The mandatory 10pc Part V contribution, or 57 social units, were also listed in the proposal.

A motion to reject the phase one plan was tabled at this evening's monthly meeting of the council by Sinn Féin South East Inner City Councillor, Daniel Céitinn.

The motion read: “That Dublin City Council shall reject the proposed agreement for the development of the Poolbeg West Strategic Development Zone which fails to secure 15pc of the phase 1 development units for affordable housing, and further calls on the Chief Executive Officer of Dublin City Council to request that the Government and the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) transfer the relevant interest held by NAMA to Dublin City Council.”

Before the motion was successfully carried, assistant chief executive Richard Shakespeare sought to assure councillors that the delivery of the social and affordable units would be delivered over the lifetime of the scheme.

“There are two basic options. Do a deal that facilitates the delivery of 570 units in phase one, which would include the 57 Part V social [units] and the much expressed 25 of social and affordable, which would be the first step in the delivery of 3,500 homes, or we could do nothing agree nothing and nothing happens,” he said.

“I’m confident by the end of the scheme that we’ll reach it. Listen, nobody is happy here…And not wanting to wind people up, but the deal is what it is at this present time,” he added later in the debate.

Following the meeting, Cllr Céitinn welcomed the “cross-party support” for his motion saying the proposal risked “much-needed affordable housing to rent and buy”.

He said the deal failed to provide for 15pc of the units to be for additional public housing, above the mandatory 10pc Part V contribution, despite it being a “condition in the legally binding master plan for the site”.

“Dublin City Councillors see that this is a bad deal. It falls far short of the expectations of the elected members of the local community, and far short of the agreed master plan, which stipulated that 15pc of the units would be for affordable housing for rent and purchase,” he said.

“For seven years, the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group and the local community campaigned to ensure that at least 15pc of these homes would be affordable for working people. This was supported by all Dublin City Councillors, and it was included in the legally binding SDZ master plan which was approved by An Bord Pleanála in 2019.

“That support has been reiterated this evening with the city council members calling on the executive management to reject this proposal. If we accepted this deal, there is no guarantee that the 500 affordable homes on the site will actually be delivered.

"If the Minister for Housing is serious about delivering affordable housing for ordinary working families in Dublin, he needs to take the concerns of this council seriously. The council and Government must secure 15pc of the units for affordable housing. To assist this, the Government should transfer Nama’s 20pc interest in the development to the city council to enable the council to deliver genuinely affordable homes for working people," he added.