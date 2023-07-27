Dublin City Council proposes licence permit for groups operating food services for the homeless

The Muslim Sisters of Eire operate a soup kitchen every Friday on O'Connell Street.

Dublin City Council has proposed plans to introduce a licence permit for groups operating food services for the homeless.

There are about 16 to 20 groups operating food services in the city, the majority of which are run by volunteers, offering free cooked meals, groceries and an opportunity for social interaction.

Under the proposals, food providers would need to become a registered charity and pay a fee to obtain the licence.

The initial plans were presented to councillors at a closed meeting earlier this month with a representative from a food service provider.

A review of on-street food services was published by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) in August 2021 recommending the licence, as well as a range of measures to provide regulation and safety.

The DRHE review recommended “immediate action” and for the establishment of a high level working group of statutory bodies relevant to the operation of on-street services.

The review said: “People queuing for food and eating on main streets is undignified and potentially unsafe.”

It also said: “The services can cause disruption and contribute to increase anti-social behaviour.”

The review added that there was a “failure” on the part of official bodies to protect the welfare and safety of people who used these services, making reference to groups not being registered charities.

The DRHE has recommended that new by-laws are drafted to regulate on-street food services with permitted operating hours, locations and restrictions.

The permits are proposed at €200 per annum, to be renewed yearly.

Lorraine O’Connor, founder of the Muslim Sisters of Eire said soup kitchens were not a “hub” for anti-social behaviour and expressed a worry that a requirement to hold a licence would reduce the number of food providers.

The Muslim Sisters of Eire is a registered charity that runs a volunteer soup kitchen every Friday evening on O’Connell Street.

“They are saying that the soup runs are a hub of anti-social behaviour, with people with addictions, ready to start a fight,” said Ms O’Connor.

“I'm not saying down at the soup runs that there aren't people suffering with addictions but it is not a hub for anti-social behaviour.

“On the contrary, the queue is very quiet and people are very respectful down there.

“Only about 25pc of the people there are rough sleepers. The other 75pc are families in hotel accommodations, people in hostels, students, families who have homes but can’t put food on the table because of poverty, bills and inflation.

“You cannot stereotype people with addiction to soup runs, it’s completely untrue,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said the council needed to work with food providers “instead of shutting them down”.

“To register as a charity it takes three or four years, it doesn’t just happen overnight with the charity regulator,” she said.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu said the proposals were “not red tape” and the level of regulation involved would be discussed.

“There is a necessity here for safeguarding and making it safe for the service providers and service users,” she said.

“We need more discussion on it. One of the things that was asked was if there would be a fee, and that was challenged because there are some groups that won’t be able to afford the fees.

“There needs to be support there for charities or organisations.”

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said the permit would provide regulation, safety and standards for volunteers and people using the services.

“What you see in front of you is only a proposal, it is not set in stone and it’s a process in which there will be further, more comprehensive consultation with the service providers.

“They are providing a service out of the goodness of their hearts they are not trying to exploit anyone.

“We need to make sure it’s the best service that can be provided,” he said.