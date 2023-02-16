Dublin City Council ‘overpaid by 40pc’ to build social homes, report finds

Dublin City Council overpaid contractors by more than 40pc to build social homes compared to private developers, according to a new report.

The stark findings, released by the local authority, highlight the council’s failure to manage costs.

The report, commissioned two years ago, confirms concerns raised by senior executives in Dublin City Council (DCC) in late 2020 that building costs were unusually high for social housing projects.

Following the concerns an audit was commenced by Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd to review the premium construction costs.

Preliminary findings were presented to the DCC Housing Committee meeting in November last year.

However, the report was not made available to councillors until January, with the following disclaimer: “This document is provided for the exclusive use of Dublin City Council and may not be disclosed to any third party without the prior consent in writing of Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd.

“This entire document is commercially sensitive. It would not be provided in the absence of this restriction on disclosure and requirement of confidentiality.”

The report was finally made available to the public on Wednesday following pressure from city councillors.

The stark findings show that since 2019, DCC paid an estimated €335,000 for a one-bed apartment.

In contrast, it cost a private developer an estimated €250,000 to build a one-bedroom social home.

For a two-bed social home, Dublin City Council paid contractors an estimated €514,000, compared to the estimated €358,000 it cost private developers.

Overall, the report shows the council paid contractors 34pc more for a one-bedroom apartment and 44pc more for a two-bedroom apartment compared to what it cost a private developer.

Dublin city councillor James Geoghegan (FG) said the council “has not been managing costs of their projects to a standard that would be expected of a local authority”.

“They don’t have the proper cost management processes in place so contractors are building homes and costs are escalating,” he said.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Green Party member Hazel Chu, said she was “not surprised” by the high costs due the higher quality of materials used in council properties.

“We need to maintain a high quality of standards when it comes to council built properties, but I do wonder about the management. We need to manage the costs better,” she said.

“The 44pc is shocking, it is a big range. But factoring in the material difference, the quality of the apartments and the facilities, I’m not too surprised.

“I’m not defending the council, there shouldn’t be a cost difference at all, however, I don’t think this is like with like.

“There are community playgrounds in some of our council builds whereas there are none in the private ones,” she added.

During the period examined, between 2019 and 2022, more than 2,000 social housing units were constructed directly by Dublin City Council.

Over the next five years, the council are tasked to build 7,000 units directly.

The newly-published report highlights the failure of the council to efficiently manage the cost of housing projects.

“The cost system examined did not have the detail or provide the means and the capacity to monitor where costs changed,” it said.

“The capacity for staff and management therefore, to make substantive decisions around cost control, was severely restricted, particularly when there were changes in regulatory specifications and requirements at a national level that had an impact on costs.”

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said the findings were welcomed and will be addressed at the March housing committee meeting.

“Copies have been issued to relevant stakeholders including the Housing SPC, the members of the Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Planning and the Housing Delivery Co-ordination Office.

“The City Council’s Housing Department will always seek value for money in the delivery of social housing and, through implementing the recommendations contained in the report, will look to further strengthen this approach.

“There are various reasons for the difference in costs of the delivery of these various complex projects. The Council will work with Councillors at our March SPC to do a deeper dive on this topic.”