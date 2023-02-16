Dublin City Council ‘overpaid by 40pc’ to build social homes, report finds

Dublin City Council is tasked with building 7,000 social housing units over the next five years. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA

Dublin City Council overpaid contractors by more than 40pc to build social homes compared to private developers, according to a new report.

The stark findings, released by the local authority, highlight the council’s failure to manage costs.

The report, commissioned two years ago, confirms concerns raised by senior executives in Dublin City Council (DCC) in late 2020 that building costs were unusually high for social housing projects.

An audit was commenced by Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd to review the premium construction costs.

Preliminary findings were presented to the DCC Housing Committee meeting in November last year.

However, the report was not made available to councillors until January, with the following disclaimer: “This document is provided for the exclusive use of Dublin City Council and may not be disclosed to any third party without the prior consent in writing of Seán Ó Riordáin and Associates Ltd.

“This entire document is commercially sensitive. It would not be provided in the absence of this restriction on disclosure and requirement of confidentiality.”

The report was finally made available to the public on Wednesday following pressure from city councillors.

The stark findings show that since 2019, DCC paid an estimated €335,000 for a one-bed apartment. In contrast, it cost a private developer an estimated €250,000 to build the same spec one-bed social home.

For a two-bed social home, Dublin City Council paid contractors €514,000, compared to the estimated €358,000 it cost private developers.

Overall, the report shows the council paid contractors 34pc more for a one-bedroom apartment and 44pc more for a two-bedroom apartment compared to what it cost a private developer.

Dublin city councillor James Geoghegan (FG) said the council “has not been managing costs of their projects to a standard that would be expected of a local authority”.

“They don’t have the proper cost management processes in place so contractors are building homes and costs are escalating,” he added.

During the period examined, between 2019 and 2022, more than 2,000 social housing units were constructed directly by Dublin City Council.

Over the next five years, the council are tasked to build 7,000 units directly.

The newly-published report highlights the failure of the council to efficiently manage the cost of housing projects.

“The cost system examined did not have the detail or provide the means and the capacity to monitor where costs changed,” it said.

“The capacity for staff and management therefore, to make substantive decisions around cost control, was severely restricted, particularly when there were changes in regulatory specifications and requirements at a national level that had an impact on costs.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.