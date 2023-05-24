Dublin City Council confirms date for Owen Keegan to retire as CEO

Owen Keegan will retire from his role with Dublin City Council on September 9

Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, will retire from his position on September 9, it has been confirmed.

He will be replaced temporarily by the current deputy, Richard Shakespeare, in an acting chief executive role.

He will fill the top position at DCC from September 9 until a temporary chief executive is appointed by the Minister for Housing, a spokesperson for the council said.

Mr Keegan is the highest paid local authority chief executive in the country, earning more than €200,000 per year.

He was appointed to the role in 2013 for a term of seven years, which he extended by an additional three years in March 2020.

A spokesperson for the council said a permanent chief executive will be appointed “in due course” through the Public Appointments Service.

Mr Keegan served as County Manager of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council from February 2006 until 2013.

Prior to that he worked with DCC as an assistant city manager and as director of traffic.

The head of DCC has been embroiled in a number of headlines throughout his tenure, such as his comments last year to “disagree fundamentally” with homeless groups providing tents to rough sleepers.

Mr Keegan said at the time that he “does not support the provision of homeless services” and those providing tents were “merely virtue signallers” who were not meeting the needs of homeless people.

There were also calls for his resignation last year following an RTÉ Primetime report on O’Connell Street showing open drug use and violence.

In 2021, following concerns for the lack of affordable student accommodation Mr Keegan suggested that the UCD student union should enter the housing market to provide “lower cost student accommodation for its members”.

A spokesperson for DCC said: “The Chief Executive’s contract with Dublin City Council finishes on September 9, 2023. Mr Keegan will retire on that date.

“Mr Richard Shakespeare is the Deputy Chief Executive. He acts for the Chief Executive in his absence, and will act as Chief Executive until a temporary Chief Executive is appointed by the Minister.

“A permanent Chief Executive will be appointed in due course following a PAS recruitment process.”