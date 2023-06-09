Dublin City Council begins upgrading over 40,000 public lights with goal to reduce energy use

A night view of the cupula of Church Of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners in Rathmines. In Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, 24 November 2017.

Dublin City Council is installing new public lighting to reduce energy use and reach climate goals.

DCC has begun work on upgrading the city’s public lighting infrastructure. The contract was awarded to Le Chéile Lighting Specialists who will deliver the project.

The project is key for the council in its effort to realise its energy reduction and climate action goals and will take in the order of 8 years to complete.

A spokesperson said: “The completed project will yield in the order of 50% energy reduction from the baseline, resulting in a saving of 9GWh of electricity or 2,500 tonnes in CO2, annually.

“Once the project is completed, the city’s 47,000 public lighting lanterns will be of LED technology of a similar colour and managed by a computerised system known as a central management system.”

The Public Lighting Upgrade Project involves:

Replacing up to 40,000 luminaires with energy efficient LED equivalents;

Replacing up to 4,000 lighting columns;

Replacing significant amounts of public lighting legacy cabling, including ducting;

Replacing up to 130 columns/luminaires with Heritage Columns/LED luminaires to enhance and improve the Public Realm;

Providing a Central Management System (CMS) to remotely monitor, control and manage all Street Lights;

The project will involve works on Functional, Heritage and Contemporary Lighting installations on a broad spectrum of lighting infrastructure in different areas of Dublin City.

This includes, luminaires on the City Council’s assets, luminaires on ESB Network assets, wall mounted luminaires, high mast luminaires and lighting on bridges.