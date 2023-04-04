Dublin City Council agrees to back €11m bid to host Euro 2028

Dublin city councillors have agreed to sign off on a bid to be a UEFA Euro 2028 host city, at a cost of €11m.

Ireland and the UK are currently in a competitive bid to be joint hosts of the football tournament.

If successful, the event would see 51 matches take place across Ireland and the UK in the summer of 2028, with a number of matches scheduled for Dublin.

If the bid is successful, Dublin City Council will play a role in the organisation and delivery of the event. The bid would also benefit local communities via funding for new and upgraded grassroots facilities as a tournament legacy.

An estimated 50pc of the spectators would originate outside of the UK and Ireland, and about 90,000 of these fans would travel to Ireland for the tournament.

About 60,000 of these fans would be ticketed, with the remainder travelling to Ireland without a match ticket.

It is estimated that €513m will be spent in Ireland based on six matches being played here, with the “vast majority” of this spent in Dublin.

Dublin City Council is required to sign a Host City Agreement which covers a range of commitments including providing dedicated fanzones at Merrion Square, Dublin Castle and Smithfield.

It also includes traffic management, city promotion and dressing, Commercial Activation & Rights Protection and a Host City Volunteer Programme.

The event would be jointly funded by the government, and the €1.5m that was unspent from the Euro 2020 bid, which was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

While the cost of hosting the event is expected to be about €11m, Chief Executive Owen Keegan said the event would have “enormous economic benefits” for Dublin.

Mr Keegan said the bid presents a “major opportunity for the city” and there will be an expectation of financial support from the council.

Mr Keegan said a letter circulated from Government on Friday was the “best we can get in terms of assurance of funding from the government”.

He told councillors there is €1.5m “left over” from the Euro 2020 bid which has been “saved”.

The final bid must be submitted to UEFA on April 12, and the 2028 hosts will be announced on October 10, 2023.