Gardaí have taped off a section of a street in Dublin’s North Inner City as they investigate an “incident”.

Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 has been cordoned off by An Garda Síochána following an incident that took place at approximately 1pm today, Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Garda are currently still attending the scene and no further details are available at this time.

“Gardaí are currently attending an incident that occurred at approximately 1pm today, Thursday, 26th January 2023 on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As Gardaí are currently still attending this scene no further details are available at this time.

“Updates will follow as soon as they are available.”



