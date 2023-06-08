Dublin city centre power outages restored

The power outages were reported shortly after 8am this morning.

Some Dublin city centre residents and businesses are experiencing a power outage this morning.

Those who live and work on Harold’s Cross had no electricity since 8.16am. It was restored at 9.07am.

In total, 657 customers are affected due to the fault with outages reported in the Harcourt Street area.

ESB said on their website: “We apologise for the loss of supply.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, 768 people on Camden Row had their power restored at 8.43am after it was reported at 8.05am.

According to the ESB, “if your power has not yet been restored please advise us of the MPRN or full address so we can check this.”

More to follow...