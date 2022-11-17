Dublin Castle Christmas market tickets ‘disappear’ leaving many disappointed

Free tickets for the annual Dublin Castle Christmas market were snapped up within minutes

Tickets for this year’s Dublin Castle Christmas market were snapped up within minutes, leaving many people hoping for some Christmas cheer disappointed.

There are now fears people may go elsewhere instead of the city centre this Christmas as tickets for the free event “disappeared into thin air” shortly after bookings opened.

The popular market opens on December 8 and runs for 13 days. The courtyard of the castle will be filled with more than 30 traditional alpine market stalls.

The castle entrance will be lined with Christmas trees and light displays, while children will be able to enjoy a fun-fair with a vintage carousel.

The open-air market will also feature performances from Dublin Gospel Choir, New Dublin Voices, Playlist, Crux Voice Ensemble and others.

Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty believes the lack of available tickets will have a knock-on effect if footfall doesn’t match the number of tickets sold.

“We’re trying to encourage people to spend time in the city centre and support local businesses. The Dublin Castle Christmas Market is an attraction into the city,” he said.

“A lot of people go to the Christmas market for a fun factor but now, given tickets have disappeared into thin air, maybe people will go elsewhere.

“People want to spend time here, it’s a nice market. We don’t have many open-air Christmas markets in Dublin. The Dublin Castle Christmas market has been a really good in recent years.

“A lot of people in my constituency are within walking distance of it and they go with their families, but I’ve seen tickets evaporate. The OPW might see that numbers aren’t what they expected in terms of footfall.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein councillor Máire Devine highlighted that the older generation were forgotten when it came to online bookings.

“It’s not fair that it’s all online. A group of older people might want to go, but maybe aren’t comfortable doing things online.

“It’s a fabulous venue but perhaps it should be managed a lot better. Their approach needs a review to allow more people to experience Christmas in the Castle because it’s a very special place, it’s magical.

“It’s a pity, it’s an iconic place in Dublin. Maybe they need to expand and do another one somewhere else if it’s at capacity.

“What about Kilmainham or other spots? The demand is there so let's meet it,” she said.

The Office of Public Works has been contacted for comment.