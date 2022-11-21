Dublin butcher warns more will disappear without immediate action on energy costs

A Dublin butcher is calling for immediate Government action to avoid more businesses going to the wall before Christmas.

Jason Corrigan, who owns two butcher shops in Dublin, is also President of the Irish Butchers’ Guild, an organisation encompassing over 50 members, north and south of the border.

He described an industry on its knees, with an average of one butcher closing every three days in Ireland.

“There will be more gone before Christmas. I am pleading with the Government to step in and do something,” Mr Corrigan said.

Rising energy costs is one of the main issues which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency, he said.

“We are suffering big time because our business is energy driven. It costs me €100 per day for electricity alone, that’s before I even open the door,” he said.

Mr Corrigan, a third-generation butcher with businesses in Finglas and Drumcondra, also claimed some of the large supermarkets are now using meat as a loss-leader to get people in the door.

He says Irish Butchers’ Guild members have been in touch with their local TDs, but no action has been forthcoming.

“We’re all in an absolute crisis, but nothing has been done yet. Electricity is the most expensive thing, above rents or rates.

“Meat goes off so you can’t sell meat without fridges. They need to be on 24/7. Our bills have doubled since exactly this time last year.

“Every butcher is the same. Cost of packaging, staff wages are going up too. They cannot keep up with the bills. Suppliers won’t give credit because they think businesses won’t be there come the new year.

“We need energy caps really quick, to save the industry,” Mr Corrigan added.