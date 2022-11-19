Dublin busker’s joy after regaining his street performance licence

A Dublin busker has spoken of his joy after regaining a busking licence he lost over noise fines

Kevin Neary told independent.ie he felt very demotivated, and his friends were worried for him after he lost his job.

Mr Neary is a full-time musician, and he lost his busking licence recently “due to unpaid fines that I felt were unjustly given.”

The 27-year-old from Galway did not pay three fines for "breaching noise regulations" and struggled without busking for a few weeks.

He said: “It was shocking, it took me a few days to let it sink in.

"I spent a lot of time putting music as a second. I did primary teaching for 10 years and now it’s my first-time putting music as my number one and doing it full time. It's been a long time coming.

“The first day was the financial shock and the second day it was the real shock. I thought, who am I without busking? It’s the only job I’ve felt really good at, and I strive to go out and do it. I enjoy going out, and I get up early. The second day was the toughest day, without that in my life I don't know what I'd do.

“I was very demotivated; my housemates and my girlfriend were worried for me. I was struggling to fight for myself for a week, I sunk into myself.

“I had to sell a lot of stuff and figure out other ways to make money. It’s more than just finance for me, it’s a part of my identity. I go out every day, I feel a special connection with the people I play to.”

Back in June, Kevin gave up his full-time job as a teacher to focus on his dream of being a successful musician.

“My main spot is outside Brown Thomas on Grafton Street. I’m 27 and I started busking in Galway when I was 15. When I was younger, I watched all the buskers.” he said.

“In the last few years, I got my busking up and made it regular. It’s become a massive part of who I am.”

“I finished teaching in June. I was very happy with it but then I got in trouble with the way I was playing and the volume. Suddenly it was gone, it was terrifying, it was my main source of income.

“I do it full time and it’s an absolute dream come true. Busking is my happy place, it’s wonderful that I can do it as my job. It’s the best way to get out there and play, it’s beautiful.”

Kevin Neary traded his life of being a full-time teacher for busking

Kevin Neary traded his life of being a full-time teacher for busking

When the Keywest singers’ busking license, primary form of income and identity, was taken away from him five weeks ago, he didn’t get the motivation to get it back until his fans helped him.

“I put up a post saying that I won’t be busking, and I got 125 individual messages which was insane.

"It was powerful, I read them all. One woman said she came in every week with her daughter to see me and I'd another saying they moved from Asia and said my busking really helped her mental health in the transition into a new country.

“That gave me the motivation, so I wrote this 12-page letter to TDs and councillors. I had the support behind me, I realised that.

“I'm not worthless in what I'm doing, and that thing would work out. I sent the letters and got their support.”

After making an appeal, the council “realised the mistake and fixed the issue", and from today, Kevin will be back busking at his regular spot.

He added: “I love winter busking and playing outside Brown Thomas is particularly special with all the lights. It’s a special little stage created on the street. I’m really excited to get back today and I'm buzzed.

“The best thing about busking is that there’s no barrier, there’s no stage height between you and the people listening to you and a lot of people come up and talk to you after, through that i got a lot of lovely connections with people.”