Dublin business that started delivering meals by bike to offices helps feed children in poor countries

A Dublin based business is giving children in a third world school a meal every day to help end the poverty cycle.

Shane Ryan, founder of “fiid”, a plant-based food company with its HQ in Stoneybatter, started delivering salads by bike to offices in 2015.

Since the very beginning, he has been funding Mary’s Meals, a charity that feeds school children in some of the world's poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education

Mr Ryan told Independent.ie: “We are a plant-based food company, we provide delicious food in minutes. You can imagine coming home from work and you’re starving, you don’t have the energy or interest in cooking something from scratch, you want to eat something delicious and healthy, so we make a range of plant-based bowls to facilitate that.

“All you have to do is heat it up in a microwave for 90 seconds. It’s good for you and really comforting. We’ve a bullseye consumer which is a person in their late 20s up to late 30s, they’ve a busy, fast-paced life and they need convenient solutions to eat well while on the go.

“But we find older people living on their own buying them, as well as students who just want something easy for lunch.”

fiid facilitates anyone who wants a healthy meal without the effort.

For every quick and easy carbon neutral ready meal you buy, fiid donate a meal to a student in Malawi.

“We’ve been doing the Mary’s Meals partnership since the very beginning,” Mr Ryan said. “fiid started as a meal delivery service, I was cycling around and delivering salads to people's offices for lunch before morphing into what it is now.

“Mary’s Meals is about providing children in developing countries with meals in their place of education. We fund these feeding projects. These children get sent to school because they’re getting fed instead of being sent out to work to afford food.

“This means that they also get an education and an opportunity to move out of the cycle of poverty, it’s a great initiative.

“I decided to sponsor a school, meaning all our donations to Mary’s Meals through the sale of all our products are going to a school in Malawi.

“As a business, we’re feeding every child, every day in that school. It’s special. We’ve provided over one million meals now.”

fiid is also the world's first carbon neutral ready meal, meaning that it doesn't have a carbon footprint.

Mr Ryan added: “We benefit the planet and profit. We’re the highest-ranking B-corp [a certification of social and environmental performance for private firms] in Ireland and the seventh highest in the UK. we’re also a fully carbon neutral company.

“We offset all the carbon that’s used during the production and transportation of our products and invest in lots of carbon neutralising projects. We’ve invested in clean cookstoves in India because the traditional stoves create a lot of negative emissions.

“We also support a forestry project too. We’re the first carbon neutral ready meal in the world.”