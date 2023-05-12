Dublin Bus to scrap its real-time information app from next week

Dublin Bus is to scrap its real-time information app from May 16

Dublin Bus is to scrap its real-time information app from next week. Customers are advised the app will be removed from both the Apple and Google app stores on Tuesday, May 16.

Following that, the Dublin Bus app will no longer display real-time bus information from Tuesday, May 23.

As a replacement, the National Transport Authority has introduced the new TFI Live app which allows customers to access real-time departure and journey planning information across the Transport for Ireland network.

The TFI Live app will be the only reliable source of up-to-date information. According to Dublin Bus, key features of the new TFI Live app include:

The ability to view real-time departure information for Dublin Bus, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann, Luas and Bus Éireann.

The option to select your origin and destination to find the best route for your journey.

A search tool for route-specific timetables and maps.

You can save your favourite journeys, departures, and timetables for quick access on the go.

Meanwhile, the delay in introducing contactless payments on Dublin buses has been described as “baffling”.

Addressing Dublin City Councillors earlier this week, Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said contactless payment on buses in Dublin is still “years” away.

Ms Graham told councillors the “current system on our bus service is too old to actually deal with contactless payments, so we do need new equipment”.

However, Fianna Fáil TD Cormac Devlin said the delay is “baffling”, and Dublin is now “lagging behind” other European cities who accept contactless payment on public transport.

He added that being able to tap a bank card would encourage tourists to use public transport in the city and reduce boarding times for passengers.