Dublin Bus teams up with Bohs to support women in sport

Dublin Bus has teamed up with Bohemian FC to become the main shirt partner of their Women’s Premier Division team.

The partnership, announced today, will see the transport provider become the exclusive diversity and inclusion partner to Bohemian FC.

Alongside the senior women’s team, they will also be the main shirt partner for the girls under-19s, under-17s and amputee team.

Premier division player Rachael Kelly told Independent.ie: “It’s absolutely amazing. I’ve done a full season with Bohs and it’s everything and more I thought it could be. The way they’ve put effort in with the women and the girls is unbelievable.

“Playing younger, I was always on a boys’ team. You’d have other teams looking and saying, ‘they’ve a girl on their team’. But I think that’s made me better, made me stronger and more resilient when it comes to football, I love it.”

Dublin Bus CEO Billy Hann added: “We’re absolutely honoured and privileged to partner with Bohs and launch a joint manifesto about exclusivity and diversity which are important values for us both.

“Both organisations have a deep history in the city and particularly in the Phibsboro area.

“As a Dub who grew up in Ballymun and later moved to Sutton, Dublin Bus is an iconic brand for me. I used it quite a lot when I was younger, and a lot of other people used it growing up too.”

The deal, which runs for three years, builds on a longer-term partnership that began in 2020 to support the club to grow and expand its positive impact on the city of Dublin.

They have released a joint manifesto, Together We’re in A Different League, which commits to increasing diversity and inclusivity within Irish football.

This will be achieved through increased visibility and accessibility to the game for players, better and equal access to facilities, more female representation in the club’s management and development roles, and new and continued work to engage stakeholders and the community in the women’s game.

Bohemian FC also announced that both its men’s and women’s Premier Division teams will now train at Dublin City University’s High-Performance Centre, providing equal access to world-class training facilities.

This isn’t the first time Bohs and Dublin Bus have collaborated. Last year, they launched a new FAI Cup jersey inspired by the multi-coloured retro-style pattern of Dublin Bus seats.