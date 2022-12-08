Dublin Bus passengers ‘don’t know if G-Spine service will actually show up’

Passengers have complained of no-shows on certain bus routes across Dublin

Commuters on the new G-Spine route have complained they have no way of knowing when their bus will “actually show up”.

The G1 buses were introduced as part of the Bus Connects redesign in October and run between New Wapping Street and Red Cow Luas.

However, passengers have said the buses are constantly late, never turn up or they abruptly disappear before their very eyes.

At the Red Cow Luas stop on Wednesday morning, Sophia Priscilla Lopes stared intently at a G1 bus parked right in front of her.

“This is my daily commute to work. I get the bus scheduled for 8.16am but I try to get here earlier by 8, because there’s just no knowing when it’ll actually show up.”

The bus that had been parked there zipped past before she could finish her sentence. It was empty, and, according to one driver, was scheduled for a separate route.

Sophia points to a screenshot on her phone with the bus schedules. Two buses for 8.01am and 8.13am have been tagged as ‘on time’, and the next one is scheduled for 8.25am.

“That makes two no-shows already from when I got here this morning. These schedules are supposed to be updated in real time, but where are they?” she asks.

Sophia adds that she has reported the schedule issues multiple times, but has never seen an improvement.

“I once had the chance to speak to a driver, he said the buses leave because they have to run a special route. But why does it not show on the schedule?”

The inconsistent schedules extend to other routes around the city. Commuters point out that even if a bus turns up, they often display an ‘entering service’ or ‘sorry not in service’ sign.

“It’s not the drivers’ fault though, their hands are tied,” said Derek, who was waiting for the bus at Pearse Street.

Bus passengers in the city centre also flagged problems on parts of the C-Spine route.

“If you go to St John’s Road in Sandymount you nearly always see six or seven buses just sitting there, completely empty with nothing happening,” said Paula, from Ringsend.

“They don’t turn up half the time. Anyone in Ringsend or Sandymount will tell you the same. It used to be good, but now it is really bad. People are giving out a lot about it these days.”

At Connolly Station, student Anne worries that she is increasingly late for university as buses “sometimes just don’t show up and you are left waiting”.

Waiting at the bus stop with her daughter, Zandile explains that the wait for Bus 27 is always long.

“It will say due now and then suddenly jump to 14 minutes,” she said.

Dublin Bus has been contacted for comment.