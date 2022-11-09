Dublin Bus launches investigation after double-decker filmed driving down footpath to skip past traffic

Dublin Bus is investigating after video emerged of a Dublin Bus driving down a footpath in order to get past a line of cars stuck in traffic.

The video, captured on a motorist’s dash-cam on Tuesday morning, shows the double-decker bus driving at speed on the footpath in front of a row of houses on Rathfarnham Road heading towards Terenure in south Dublin.

The bus straddles both the footpath and adjacent cycle lane as it is driven past around a dozen houses.

A red car is seen approaching the intersection of Brookvale Road on the left side of the road, but stops as the bus approaches the junction and the bus swerves to the right to avoid it and goes back onto what appears to be the bus lane ahead of the line of traffic.

A motorist who posted the video on Twitter wrote: “So there I was, sitting in traffic that was stopped between Rathfarnham and Terenure when a Dublin Bus went past me on the inside, in the pavement and bicycle Lane. 11am today.”

The Twitter user continued: “It’s not about me. I was just sitting in traffic when the bus went past on the inside… and I was in shock. That’s it.”

Others responding to the post said the footage was shocking.

“Indefensible. Sacked in the morning,” wrote one man.

“This is criminal,” wrote another.

“Don’t normally call for people to lose their jobs, but…that driver should never be allowed behind the wheel of a bus ever again. Genuinely shocking,” said another social media user.

A spokesman for Dublin Bus this evening confirmed “a full investigation is underway” into the incident.

The incident is alleged to have occurred the exact time that officials from Dublin Bus and the National Transport Authority appeared before a Dáil committee on Tuesday to discuss a litany of complaints from passengers over buses being delayed or cancelled at the last minute and other issues affecting public transport.

The video was mentioned during a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Traffic and Transport Committee yesterday afternoon during a discussion on the Road Safety Authority’s ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ campaign which encourages pedestrians and cyclists and other road users to wear high visibility clothing at night to avoid being struck by vehicles.

“If you take that bus in Terenure yesterday, any pedestrian who stepped out of their front gate into the path of that bus could have been lit up like a carnival and they still would have been injured in that scenario,” Green Party councillor Carolyn Moore said after viewing the footage, adding the onus of the safety campaign should be on driver safety.

Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly said the incident should be reported to gardaí.

“I saw that video myself, I think it was shocking, but ultimately it is down to an enforcement issue. Someone illegally mounting and driving down the pavement is an issue for the guards. It is dangerous driving essentially, and if anyone had walked out on that, it would have been a really bad outcome,” he told the committee.

Mr Connolly told Independent.ie he was glad Dublin Bus has launched a formal investigation into the matter.

"There’s absolutely no excuse for that,” he said.

"The video is quite scary. That’s completely unacceptable. It’s unforgiveable in my eyes.”



