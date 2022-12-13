Dublin Bus driver shortages to continue into the New Year

Dublin Bus has faced significant challenges around recruitment of new drivers

Driver shortages at Dublin Bus will continue into the New Year, the company has said.

Billy Hann, chief executive of Dublin Bus, is to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee this evening to address the ongoing problems affecting its services.

He will acknowledge that services have fallen below standards and apologise to customers who had a poor experience.

However, Mr Hann will tell the committee the “vast majority of our services operate on time and on schedule”.

Recruitment has remained one of the “biggest challenges”. Despite 319 drivers recruited this year – and 39 hired since November – Dublin Bus anticipates it will not hit the required driver numbers until the second quarter of 2023.

The operator has held a number of recruitment roadshows around the county and will hold another information evening on Saturday.

“The recent pace of network expansion has placed significant pressure on the company as we seek to deliver additional services and also provide our network of contracted services,” Mr Hann will tell the committee.

“We are actively managing the current challenges through a combination of measures. I want to assure the committee that Dublin Bus has been working, and is continuing to work, to deliver improved service levels for all customers.”

Measures to alleviate the issues include additional overtime for drivers, adjustment to services, a stronger focus on customer services, a recruitment campaign and fixing real-time display issues.

“There is no doubt that we have found this challenging, and I would like to apologise to any customers who have had a poor customer experience when using our services in recent months,” he will tell the committee.

“We are facing challenges, but it is important to acknowledge that the story of Dublin Bus is a largely successful one.”

Mr Hann will be joined by Andrea Keane, chief financial officer and company secretary, and Ciarán Rogan, chief customer officer.