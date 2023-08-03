Dublin Bus diversions and Luas suspended: here’s how public transport is being affected by football homecoming

Commuters may face significant delays this evening as some public transport services in Dublin city centre have been suspended.

The Luas Green Line service will not be serving stops between Dominick and St Stephen's Green for the remainder of the day to accommodate the Irish Women’s World Cup Squad homecoming.

Services will instead run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St Stephen’s Green to Sandyford/Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time.

Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus and Luas Red Line services are operating as normal.

There are also road restrictions in place as O’Connell Street and side streets will remain fully closed until 9.30pm.

The Women’s Football team will be welcomed home from the World Cup in Australia at 6.30pm on O’Connell Street.

Some Dublin Bus stops will also be out of operation during this time including stop 4415 Amiens Street, at Connolly Station.

For Routes 14, 15 and 27x, customers are advised to proceed to stop 1500 Connolly, Connolly Station for their nearest stop location.

Dublin Bus has also put a number of diversions in place for the duration of the homecoming event.

Northbound routes will operate as normal to O’Connell Bridge, they will then divert right via Eden Quay, Beresford Place, Gardiner Street, then left to Parnell Street and back on to the normal route.

Southbound routes will run to O’Connell Street, then divert left via Cathal Brugha Street, right to Marlborough Street, then onto Rosie Hackett Bridge, Burgh Quay, D’Olier Street and back on to the normal route.

Route 123 towards Marino will make its way to O’Connell Bridge as normal, then divert right via Eden Quay, Beresford Place, Gardiner Street, left to Sean McDermott Street, right to Cumberland Street, right to Parnell Street and then back on to the normal route.

Those heading towards Walkinstown will operate as normal to Sean McDermott Street, then divert left via Marlborough Street, Rosie Hackett Bridge, Burgh Quay, D’Olier Street and back on to the normal route.

DoDublin’s City Tour route from Parnell Square will depart Parnell Square East, O`Connell Street, left to Cathal Brugha Street, right to Marlborough Street, left to Eden Quay, Beresford Place and back on to the normal route.

The City Tour towards Parnell Square will run as normal to Bachelor’s Walk, divert via Eden Quay, Beresford Place, Gardiner Street, left to Parnell Street, Parnell Square East and terminate.

Republic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin Airport