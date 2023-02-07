Dublin Bus carried 121 million passengers last year as public transport returns to pre-Covid levels

Public transport in Dublin has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with Dublin Bus carrying 121 million passengers in 2022.

New figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) show passengers have returned to public transport in large numbers following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Dublin Bus returned to pre-pandemic levels carrying 11.56 million passengers in November 2022, a slight increase on the 11.54 million for the same period in 2019.

The overall Dublin city area bus service, which includes Go-ahead Ireland, carried 12.7 million passengers in November 2022 compared to 12.9 million three years ago, representing a 99pc recovery.

The Luas carried more than 4 million passengers in November last year, bringing it back to the pre-Covid figure of November 2019. Nationally, public transport had a 98pc recovery of pre-pandemic levels.

Bus Eireann carried a total of 33.7 million people in 2022, compared to 39.9 million in 2019. In November 2022, the company carried 3.5m passengers, a recovery of 105pc on levels in the same period in 2019.

However, Irish Rail passenger numbers have not yet returned to pre-Covid levels, but the gap between 2019 and 2022 figures narrowed each month last year.

Irish Rail carried a total of 35.8 million passengers in 2022 compared to 50.1 million in 2019.

Passenger numbers on LocalLink services in rural Ireland have increased to a greater extent than all the others. The annual figure in 2019 was 2.5 million passengers, but in 2022, that rose to 2.8 million, a recovery of 112pc.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said the government is “absolutely committed to continuing to strengthen our public transport, and to connecting even more cities and communities, with buses, trains and light rail”.

“Looking back, 2022 was a remarkable year of growth for public transport in Ireland,” he said.

“What makes it even more remarkable, however, is the post-pandemic bounce-back which makes Ireland a new leader in public transport provision and confidence.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said: “We believe Ireland is ahead of the pack internationally when it comes to the post-Covid recovery of public transport passenger numbers.

“The Netherlands for example has seen a recovery of just 78pc, with a 77pc recovery in Ontario, Canada and a 72pc in New York city.

“We have also witnessed a change in the travel patterns of people with fewer journeys being made at peak periods.

“It is also clear that customers have responded positively to the improved service levels introduced in 2021 and 2022.

“For example, four of the 11 phases of BusConnects in Dublin have now been implemented: the H Spine and the C Spine in 2021, along with the Northern Orbitals and the G Spine in 2022.

“As a result, we have seen new 24-hour services along with greater frequencies and improved coverage in many parts of the city, with more to come this year and next,” she added.